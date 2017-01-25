POZNATI KANDIDATI ZA OSKARA

Konačno su objavljene nominacije za ovogodišnju nagradu Američke Akademije za film i nauku čija će svečana, 89 dodjela biti održana 26. februara u pozorištu Dolbi u Holivudu.
Najbolji film:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Najbolji reditelj:
Denis Vilanueve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damijen Čazel, La La Land
Kenet Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Beri Dženkins, Moonlight
Najbolji glumac:
Kejsi Aflek, Manchester by the Sea
Endrju Garfild, Hacksaw Ridge
Rajan Gosling, La La Land
Vigo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Vošington, Fences
Najbolja glumica:
Izabel Iper, Elle
Rut Nega, Loving
Natali Portman, Jackie
Ema Stoun, La La Land
Meril Strip, Florence Foster Jenkins
Najbolji sporedni glumac:
Maheršala Ali, Moonlight
Džef Bridžis, Hell or High Water
Lukas Hedžis, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Majkl Šenon, Nocturnal Animals
Najbolja sporedna glumica:
Viola Dejvis, Fences
Naomi Heris, Moonlight
Nikol Kidman, Lion
Oktavija Spenser, Hidden Figures
Mišel Vilijams, Manchester by the Sea
Najbolji originalni scenario:
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
Najbolji adaptirani scenario:
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
Najbolja fotografija:
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Najbolja montaža:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Najbolji vizuelni efekti:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Najbolja scenografija:
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
Najbolji kostim:
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Najbolja šminka:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Najbolja muzika:
Јackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Najbolja originalna pjesma:
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana
Najbolji animirani film:
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Najbolji dokumentarni film:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Najbolji strani film:
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Izvor. B92