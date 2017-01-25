9:30 , sreda , 25 januar 2017
POZNATI KANDIDATI ZA OSKARA

SVIJET

Konačno su objavljene nominacije za ovogodišnju nagradu Američke Akademije za film i nauku čija će svečana, 89 dodjela biti održana 26. februara u pozorištu Dolbi u Holivudu.

Najbolji film:

Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Najbolji reditelj:

Denis Vilanueve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damijen Čazel, La La Land
Kenet Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Beri Dženkins, Moonlight

Najbolji glumac:

Kejsi Aflek, Manchester by the Sea
Endrju Garfild, Hacksaw Ridge
Rajan Gosling, La La Land
Vigo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Vošington, Fences

Najbolja glumica:

Izabel Iper, Elle
Rut Nega, Loving
Natali Portman, Jackie
Ema Stoun, La La Land
Meril Strip, Florence Foster Jenkins

Najbolji sporedni glumac:

Maheršala Ali, Moonlight
Džef Bridžis, Hell or High Water
Lukas Hedžis, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Majkl Šenon, Nocturnal Animals

Najbolja sporedna glumica:

Viola Dejvis, Fences
Naomi Heris, Moonlight
Nikol Kidman, Lion
Oktavija Spenser, Hidden Figures
Mišel Vilijams, Manchester by the Sea

Najbolji originalni scenario:

Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women

Najbolji adaptirani scenario:

Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Najbolja fotografija:

Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence

Najbolja montaža:

Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight

Najbolji vizuelni efekti:

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Najbolja scenografija:

Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers

Najbolji kostim:

Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land

Najbolja šminka:

A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad

Najbolja muzika:

Јackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers

Najbolja originalna pjesma:

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls
City of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Najbolji animirani film:

Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Najbolji dokumentarni film:

Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th

Najbolji strani film:

Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann

Izvor. B92

