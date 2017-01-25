POZNATI KANDIDATI ZA OSKARA

Podjeli Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Konačno su objavljene nominacije za ovogodišnju nagradu Američke Akademije za film i nauku čija će svečana, 89 dodjela biti održana 26. februara u pozorištu Dolbi u Holivudu.

Najbolji film:

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Najbolji reditelj:

Denis Vilanueve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damijen Čazel, La La Land

Kenet Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Beri Dženkins, Moonlight

Najbolji glumac:

Kejsi Aflek, Manchester by the Sea

Endrju Garfild, Hacksaw Ridge

Rajan Gosling, La La Land

Vigo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Vošington, Fences

Najbolja glumica:

Izabel Iper, Elle

Rut Nega, Loving

Natali Portman, Jackie

Ema Stoun, La La Land

Meril Strip, Florence Foster Jenkins

Najbolji sporedni glumac:

Maheršala Ali, Moonlight

Džef Bridžis, Hell or High Water

Lukas Hedžis, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Majkl Šenon, Nocturnal Animals

Najbolja sporedna glumica:

Viola Dejvis, Fences

Naomi Heris, Moonlight

Nikol Kidman, Lion

Oktavija Spenser, Hidden Figures

Mišel Vilijams, Manchester by the Sea

Najbolji originalni scenario:

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Najbolji adaptirani scenario:

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Najbolja fotografija:

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Najbolja montaža:

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Najbolji vizuelni efekti:

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Najbolja scenografija:

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Najbolji kostim:

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Najbolja šminka:

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Najbolja muzika:

Јackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Najbolja originalna pjesma:

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop the Feeling, Trolls

City of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Najbolji animirani film:

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Najbolji dokumentarni film:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Najbolji strani film:

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Izvor. B92